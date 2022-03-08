Kharkiv primary school left in ruins after Russian airstrike targets residential area

A school in Kharkiv has been left in ruins after Russian airstrikes devastated the city.

Residential streets have been reduced to rubble in a region that has been heavily targeted by Vladimir Putin's forces since the beginning of the invasion on 24 February.

Footage shared on social media appears to show the aftermath of an attack on "kindergarten No.464" in Kharkiv.

