A protester appears to wave a Ukrainian flag around on top of a moving Russian military vehicle after climbing on top of it in Kherson.

Footage shared on Twitter shows the man standing on what's believed to be a BTR armoured personnel carrier, as a crowd of residents cheer him on.

It's believed the incident happened in the city of Kherson, days after Russian forces seized control of the area.

