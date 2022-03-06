Hundreds of men are queuing on the streets of Kyiv to enlist in the Ukrainian armed forces.

A government order currently prohibits men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country, to keep them available for military conscription.

Even with the order, many men are volunteering to fight, with some recruits believing it’s their “duty” to fight for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

