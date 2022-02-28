A fearless man helped clear a path for the Ukrainian military by removing a land mine from a road close to Berdyansk with his bare hands.

Incredible footage shows the individual carefully walking away with the explosive device, taking it far away from a bridge and into the surrounding woodland.

He performed the heroic act without any protective gear, wearing just a black puffer jacket and jeans.

The man even smokes a cigarette as he walks away with the mine, clearing a road in the south of Ukraine.

