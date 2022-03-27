Firefighters battled a huge blaze long into the night after an oil facility in Lviv was hit by Russian rockets.

No one was injured in the attack, which took place on Saturday afternoon, but it did destroy two oil tanks.

The enormous fire was eventually contained early on Sunday, while a chemical smell still lingers in the air, according to authorities.

Airstrikes shook Lviv over the weekend, targeting the Ukrainian city that has become a haven for an estimated 200,000 people who have fled their hometowns.

