Recent drone footage shows the shocking extent of destruction in Mariupol following weeks of heavy shelling by Russian forces.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, has estimated that 100,000 civilians remain in the city, the scene of some of the war’s worst devastation, as Russia presses on with a month-long offensive by bombarding cities and towns.

Mariupol was previously home to over 431,000 people.

