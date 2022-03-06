Firefighters battle blaze at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after Russian attacks

Firefighters in Ukraine battled a blaze at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following Russian attacks on the site.

A video shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows smoke rising from an administrative building of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, located close to the city of Enerhodar.

The fire has since been extinguished, but according to reports from CNN, Russian troops now occupy the site and are forcing managers to work at "gunpoint".

