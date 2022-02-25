Huge traffic jams formed on roads around Ukraine's coastal city of Odesa as residents tried to flee following Russia's assault.

Explosions have been heard in the area following Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a "special military operation" in Donbas.

As civilians piled into trains and cars to flee, smoke could be seen billowing from an ammunition depot that was targeted by Russian strikes.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, confirmed on Thursday evening that 137 people had been killed as a result of Russia's invasion.

