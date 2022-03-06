Ukrainian athletes demonstrate for peace at Paralympic Games in Beijing

Ukraine’s Paralympic athletes and members of the nation’s paralympic committee demonstrated for peace shortly before the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

The team could be seen holding large banners that read “stop war” and “peace for Ukraine” as they chanted.

Their efforts were met with applause from others in Beijing, while a number of athletes also came over to show their support.

Andrew Parsons, the International Paralympic Committee president, later condemned the war in Ukraine at the opening ceremony on Friday.

Sign up to our newsletters here.