Watch live as protests commence in Paris to show support for Ukraine

Demonstrators take part in an anti-war protest in Paris after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

People around the world have taken to the streets in solidarity with Ukraine, condemning Russia after it launched an invasion against its neighbor on Thursday and urging governments to take stronger action.

Ukrainian officials say street fighting is underway in Kyiv against Russian forces, and they are urging residents to seek immediate shelter.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here