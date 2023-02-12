Sending aircraft to Ukraine not an easy decision, Polish president says

Sending aircraft to Ukraine would not be an easy decision to make, Poland’s president has said.

Speaking to the BBC in an interview broadcast on Sunday, 12 February, Andrzej Duda told Laura Kuenssberg that sending F-16 jets to Ukraine would be a “serious problem” as the country has fewer than 50 in its air force.

It comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to provide aircraft for his country to fight Russia more effectively.

“To donate [jets] outside Poland is a very serious decision,” Mr Duda said.

