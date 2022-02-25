Ukrainian politician breaks down on live TV and begs US to ‘please save our people’

A Ukrainian politician broke down on live TV as she begged the US to “please save our people” from being “murdered” by Russian forces.

Halyna Yanchenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s parliamentary majority, became overcome with emotion as she spoke about the “innocent citizens” being killed across the country.

“Please save the Ukrainian men, women and children,” she said during an interview with CBS.

“I beg you, please save our people. Dozens of people - maybe hundreds of people - might be murdered tonight.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.