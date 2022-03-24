Vladimir Putin has already crossed a “red line” with his “barbaric” invasion of Ukraine, Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister also accused the Kremlin of “war crimes” for the indiscriminate shelling of civilians and believes Mr Putin should appear before the International Criminal Court.

“He’s already crossed a threshold of barbarism in the way he’s behaving,” Mr Johnson told LBC.

“People talk about new red lines for chemical or biological, tactical nuclear weapons or whatever. For me, the red line already has been crossed.”

