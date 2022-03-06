A Nigerian student has documented the “discrimination” he faced fleeing from Ukraine amid Russia’s attack on the nation.

Speaking from a shelter in Warsaw after reaching Poland, Alexander Somto Orah, 25, recounts his journey out of Kyiv.

Reports have emerged in recent days of non-white residents of Ukraine getting stuck at borders as they attempt to flee.

“Crossing the Ukraine border to Poland was devastating because of the discrimination along the way,” Orah says.

