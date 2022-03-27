Watch live as Refugees crowd ferries at Danube River as thousands flee Ukraine

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are crowding ferries crossing the Danube River as they attempt to flee into Romania following the Russian invasion.

It is believed the number of people leaving the war-torn country will soon surpass four million, as the humanitarian impact of Vladimir Putin's war is laid bare.

Romania is not the only nation offering sanctuary to refugees, with hundreds of thousands reaching other European countries in recent weeks.

