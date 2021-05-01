Ukrainian refugees greeted by cheers as they arrive for first day at Italian school

An entire school greeted two Ukrainian refugees with cheers as they arrived for their first day in the Italian city of Naples.

Siblings Dmitri, 10, and Victoria, eight, walked through the front doors as hundreds of children around them clapped and cheered while waving Ukrainian flags.

The heartwarming moment unfolded at a school in the district of Pomigliano d'Arco.

More than 2.2 million people have fled from war-torn Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's invasion.

