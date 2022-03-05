A Ukrainian woman has been left devastated as Russian shelling destroyed her home in Chernihiv.

Footage broadcast by a local TV channel shows houses burning close to the city, with residents in tears over the scenes.

"We barely managed to escape alive, including a mother and a child. Everything was burning around us," one woman said of the devastation.

"We are left with nothing. Russian b******* what are you doing?"

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here. To donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.