Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko visited a battalion of the Ukraine Territorial Defense Force on Sunday and witnessed a couple get married at a military checkpoint close to the capital.

Sharing a video of the ceremony, the former boxer turned politician said that he will "protect the life of Kyiv, Kyivites and our state".

"They have been living in a civil marriage for a long time, and now they have decided to get married," Mr Klitschko wrote of the couple.

"The ceremony took place next to one of the checkpoints. Life goes on!"

