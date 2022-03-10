Aerial video shows Ukraine destroy Russian tanks outside Kyiv

Aerial footage shows the Ukrainian military destroying Russian tanks outside Kyiv amid the continued invasion.

Defence intelligence of Ukraine captioned the video: “The battalion tactical group (BTGr) of the 6th Panzer Regiment (Chebarkul) of the 90th Panzer Division of the Central Command suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment.”

Some two million Kyiv residents have now fled Ukraine’s capital – around half the city’s total population, Vitali Klitschko said

