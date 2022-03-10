Fearless Ukrainians defuse unexploded bomb using bare hands and bottle of water

Specialists from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service defused an unexploded Russian bomb using just their bare hands and a bottle of water.

Footage shared online shows two fearless men calmy disarming the explosive, which landed close to a fence.

The efforts of the service have been praised on social media, as many called them “heroes” with “nerves of steel”.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.