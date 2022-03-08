Watch live as Blinken holds press conference with Estonian PM Kaja Kallas

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, is holding a joint news conference with Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas on Tuesday (8 March).

He is expected to assure the Baltic nation that Nato and the Biden administration will help protect their security should Russia expand their military operation beyond Ukraine.

Mr Blinken yesterday visited Lithuania and Latvia in an attempt to calm any fears they have.

The three countries are former Soviet republics, but each is now a member of Nato.

