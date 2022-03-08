Volodymyr Zelensky winks to camera as he addresses Ukraine from outside Kyiv office

Volodymyr Zelensky winked to the camera as he greeted the start of spring from Kyiv’s government quarters on Tuesday.

Sending a defiant message amid Russia’s ongoing invasion, the president told Ukrainians that “everything is fine” and that together they will “overcome” the war.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky posted a video from inside his office, saying he will be staying in Kyiv because he’s “not afraid” of anyone.

