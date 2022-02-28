Ukrainian families seek shelter in Mariupol gym but remain optimistic for peace

Ukrainians living in the city of Mariupol sheltered inside a gym over the weekend to wait out the fighting which raged on outside.

Despite the bleak circumstances unfolding around them, many remained optimistic for a peaceful solution to the conflict.

“There is hope [for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine] because everyone wants peace and some kind of result so that civilians aren’t being killed,” Anna Delina, who was sheltering with children, said.

“I sit and pray for these negotiations to end successfully so that they reach an agreement to end the slaughter,” another woman added.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.