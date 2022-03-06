London protesters gather in Trafalgar Square against Russian invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds gathered in central London on Saturday (5 March) to protest against Russia’s assault on Ukraine, with some recounting their fears for their families living through the war at home.

Some demonstrators in Trafalgar Square were visibly emotional as they sang the Ukrainian national anthem and chanted: “Stop Putin, stop the war.”

Many also waved Ukrainian flags as they stood in solidarity with a nation torn apart by war.

Protests took place in cities across Europe this weekend, with people also gathering in Paris, Prague, Frankfurt and Rome.

