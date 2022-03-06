Hundreds of people took to the streets of Tokyo this weekend to protest against the war in Ukraine.

The crowd shouted slogans like "stop war, protect lives", while many held signs that read "we stand with Ukraine" and "stop Putin".

One demonstrator even branded the Russian attackers as "murderers".

"They are bombing everything, like schools, kindergartens. They don't care. They're murderers," Tatiana Slobodeniuk said.

