Rishi Sunak led a one-minute silence outside 10 Downing Street on Friday (24 February) to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The prime minister was flanked by members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as he stood alongside Vadym Prystaiko, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK.

Ahead of the minute’s silence, observed across the UK, the government said the moment would “pay tribute to the bravery of Ukrainians and highlight the UK’s solidarity with the country”.

