Emergency services in Ukraine have rescued a family trapped under the rubble of a destroyed building following Russia’s missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Footage shared on social media shows three people crawling to safety as officials clear a path through the debris around them.

Rockets partially destroyed a house and outbuildings in a village close to Zaporizhzhia, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The account also confirmed that the family rescued did not require medical help.

