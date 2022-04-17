Volodymyr Zelensky has said the continuing siege of Mariupol could scuttle any attempts to find a negotiated end to the war, as he called the situation in the city "inhuman".

The president of Ukraine also once again urged "partners" to send weapons and support to help "reduce" the pressure in occupied parts of the country.

"So far, there is no 100 per cent realistic solution," Mr Zelensky said of ending the war.

"The situation in Mariupol remains as severe as possible. Just inhuman. This is what the Russian Federation deliberately did."

