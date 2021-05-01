Zelensky personally thanks journalist who protested live on Russian state TV

Volodymyr Zelensky has personally thanked a Russian TV editor for denouncing the war live on Russian state TV.

Marina Ovsyannikova stood behind the newsreader on her nation's most-watched programme and held a banner that read: "Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here."

Responding to the stunt, the president of Ukraine shared his thanks to Ms Ovsyannikova for not being afraid to protest.

"I am personally thankful to that young woman who came into the studio of Channel One with the banner against war," Mr Zelensky said.

