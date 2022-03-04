Ukraine: Zhytomyr school severely damaged amid Russian shelling

Russian airstrikes have hit a school in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr, partially destroying the building, according to the mayor and multiple witnesses.

Video and photographs from the site showed smoke rising from piles of rubble and scattered lumps of concrete.

Serhiy Sukhomlyn, Zhytomyr’s mayor, said in a video address that the school had been hit by a “missile or a bomb” and that “half of school was ruined”.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.