Russian troop movements near Ukraine have drawn concern from Kyiv and the United States that it might be considering attacking its neighbour.

Ukraine and NATO countries have expressed fears that Russian troop movements near Ukraine‘s borders could pave the way for an assault.

Russia says it has no such plans and accuses Ukraine and the United States of stoking tensions.

Ukraine‘s ties with Russia collapsed in 2014 after Moscow annexed Ukraine‘s Crimean peninsula and backed separatists who seized a swathe of eastern Ukraine.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here