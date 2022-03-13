Ukrainian Forces reportedly shoot down Russian SU-34 jet over Kharkiv

A Russian Su-34 jet has reportedly been shot down over Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

The two-manned jet was allegedly shot down as it flew over the Eastern City of Izyum.

Footage captures a fireball plummeting at high speed towards the ground after reportedly being hit by Ukraine’s defence forces,

Ukrainian troops have been fiercely defending the area since the invasion two weeks ago.

Both Russian pilots reportedly ejected before the fireball erupted.

