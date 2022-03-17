Kyiv streets left empty as residents take shelter during curfew

Kyiv residents are under a 35-hour curfew from Tuesday evening until Thursday morning after Russian air strikes and shelling killed dozens of people in the city.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that civilians will have to stay home from Tuesday 8pm local time (6pm GMT) until 7am local time (5am GMT) on Thursday.

Footage shows the empty streets of the capital of Ukraine, now the front line of Russia’s offensive.

“Today is a difficult and dangerous moment,” Mr Klitschko said as he announced the curfew.

