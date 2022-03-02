Tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky has enlisted to defend his home country Ukraine from the Russian invasion.

The professional sportsman - who beat Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013 - has left his wife and children behind in Hungary in order to fight in the war.

The 36 year old spoke to Good Morning Britain earlier today, stating “Ukrainians have to fight, that’s not a problem”.

Men between the ages of 18 and 60 have been ordered to stay in the country and fight by the Ukrainian government.

