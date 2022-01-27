CCTV footage purports to show Ukrainian soldier raiding cupboards at a missile factory after killing five people.

Chilling footage shows the aftermath after Artem Ryabchuk opened fire on his comrades in an arms storeroom, before collecting more ammunition.

Ryabchuk was later detained at gunpoint after an hour-long manhunt with police saying doctors are still fighting to save the lives of the five people injured in the killing spree.

The killings occurred in the Donbas region of Ukraine amid tensions of an imminent Russian invasion.

