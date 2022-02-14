Ukraine Special Forces train elderly and child civilians amid rising Russian tensions

Members of Ukraine's special forces held military training for civilians to teach them self defence and how to handle weapons amid rising tensions with Russia.

Soldiers trained Mariupol residents of all ages to assemble and disassemble guns, load ammunition, and aim at targets.

79-year-old Valentyna Konstantynovska was among the older civilians trained.

The great-grandmother was shown how to use the gun by the Special Forces Unit Azov.

Ms Konstantynovska was described as a "hero" for taking part in the drills, which have also seen children as young as four put through their paces.

Sign up to our newsletter.