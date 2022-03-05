Chants of 'we support Ukraine' ring around demonstration in Trafalgar Square

Thousands of people took to Trafalgar Square in London to protest against the Russian war in Ukraine on Saturday (5 March).

Roughly 2,000 people attended the rally and, among them, there were countless people with stories of heartbreak.

Ukrainian Angelina Kopachevskaya is worried for her mother and grandma who are hiding in a basement in the bombarded city of Kharkiv.

“They are being super-brave,” the 32-year-old said. “But they are not sleeping, they are running out of food, my grandma’s medicine is running out.”