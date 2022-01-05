Cats and dogs join Ukrainian troops in trenches close to Russian boarder

Troops stationed near the Ukrainian village of Krymske, close to the border with Russia, have been joined by cats and dogs in the trenches.

Amid freezing conditions, the animals are helping to boost the morale of soldiers, with concerns remaining about Russia’s intentions in the region.

In the days before Christmas, Ukraine security officials claimed President Vladimir Putin had sent more than 100,000 troops close to its borders, despite the US threatening sanctions if the region comes under attack.

