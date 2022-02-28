Ukrainians chant ‘Putin is a d***head’ at Russian forces occupying Berdyansk building

A group of Ukrainians have been filmed chanting “Putin is a d***head” at Russian soldiers occupying a city council building in Berdyansk.

President Putin’s forces took control of the port city in the south-east of Ukraine on Sunday,

In footage that has been shared online, locals - some draped in Ukrainian flags - can be seen yelling “Putin khuylo!” at the armed guards.

Roughly translated, the chant means “Putin is a d***head”.

The slur is believed to have been created specifically for the Russian president in 2014 by Ukrainian football fans.

