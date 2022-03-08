Volodymyr Zelensky echoes Winston Churchill in historic House of Commons speech

Volodymyr Zelensky echoed Winston Churchill in his historic speech to the House of Commons on Tuesday (8 March).

The president of Ukraine appealed directly to MPs gathered in the chamber for more support against Russia's invasion, calling for the UK to recognise a no-fly zone and impose more sanctions.

"We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets," Mr Zelensky said, channelling Churchill.

