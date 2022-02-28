‘Better ways’ for Britons to help Ukraine rather than travelling to fight, says Wallace

Ben Wallace has urged Britons not to travel to Ukraine to join the fight against Russia’s invasion, as the “very dangerous” situation could lead to them being killed.

The defence secretary added that he did not “want to see British people killed any more than Ukrainians” after Cabinet colleague Liz Truss said she would “absolutely” support those who choose to go and help.

“My advice to Britons listening to this is there are lots of ways to help the Ukrainian fight,” Mr Wallace said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.