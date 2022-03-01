Volunteers help with war effort against Russian invasion

While the Ukrainian military faces off with a Russian offensive, civilian mobilisation has become a crucial part of the resistance.

Hundreds of volunteers have stepped forward to help with the war effort against the invasion. Civilians at a community centre in the western city of Lviv are making camouflage netting for tanks as well as Molotov cocktails to send to civilians on the front.

Some have been displaced by the fighting, while others find themselves separated from their families who are stranded in eastern Ukraine.