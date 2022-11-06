Russian soldier catches and throws bomb dropped by Ukrainian drone

Drone footage shows a Russian soldier catching two bombs dropped by a Ukrainian drone and throwing them away after catching them while he was hiding in a trench in the battlefield.

Armed drones play a vital role in the war in Ukraine, with both sides using them in large numbers to gather intelligence, correct artillery fire, and drop bombs.

As drone operators, their role as roving intelligence collectors puts them at the epicentre of resistance against the Russian invasion.

