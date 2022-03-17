Watch live view of Kyiv skyline as Ukraine war continues

Watch a live view of the Kyiv skyline as the war in Ukraine continues.

On Wednesday, Volodymyr Zelensky made a virtual address to the US Congress, urging more support for his country.

He told lawmakers “we need you right now” as he invoked tragedies in American history, referencing the attack on Pearl Harbour and the September 11 terrorist attack.

The Ukrainian president made the comments on the same day that Russia bombed a Mariupol theatre where civilians were hiding.

