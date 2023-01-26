Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is “not interested” in meeting with Vladimir Putin.

During an interview with Sky News, the president of Ukraine was asked if he “ever wondered what might happen if he was in a room alone” with the Russian president.

Taking a moment to gather his thoughts, Mr Zelensky said he was not interested in speaking to Mr Putin after previous meetings at the Normandy Format.

“Who is he now? After a full-scale invasion, for me, he is nobody,” the Ukrainian president added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.