Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov provoked laughter from an audience at a conference in India when he claimed his country is the victim of the war in Ukraine.

He was speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, an event in New Delhi that debates the major challenges facing the world.

It is one of the few global events that still invites Russian politicians.

“The war, which we are trying to stop, which was launched against us using Ukrainian people, of course, influenced the policy of Russia,” Mr Lavrov said, sparking laughter and groans from the audience.

