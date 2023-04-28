Ukraine war: Aerials show devastated building hit by Russian missiles

Dramatic aerial footage shows the aftermath pf a Russian strike that hit an apartment building in Ukraine.

Footage shows parts of the residential block in Uman reduced to rubble.

At least 23 people, including four children, were killed in the attack.

Dnipro’s mayor said that a woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed in another attack.

The Russian defence ministry said the strikes were targeting Ukrainian army reserve units.

“Evil can be stopped by weapons - our defenders are doing it. And it can be stopped by sanctions - global sanctions must be enhanced,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

