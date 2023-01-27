Russian state TV mocks US and German tanks promised to Ukraine

Russian state TV mocked the news that the US and Germany had finally agreed to send tanks to Ukraine in a broadcast on Wednesday.

The Rossiya-24 channel labelled German-made Leopard tanks “toothless” and claimed in a graphic of a fictional battle that half of the platoon would be destroyed before even coming into firing range of Moscow’s T-90 tanks.

US-made vehicles were also described as ‘battered Abrams’ and footage of them being struck in a number of past battles was aired.

