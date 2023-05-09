Volodymyr Zelenksy greeted Ursula von der Leyen as she arrived in Kyiv to mark Europe Day on Tuesday 9 May.

A Ukrainian flag was also raised outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels to celebrate the occasion.

“From now on, 9 May will be Europe Day - in the European Union and also in Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky wrote, sharing a video of himself welcoming the president of the European Commission on Telegram.

“Today, we are meeting in Kyiv on this special day. Because Kyiv is such a fitting place to celebrate the day of Europe.”

