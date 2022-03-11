Woman in Ukraine interrupted by air raid siren: ‘I’m used to this’

Footage shows the moment a woman in Ukraine was interrupted by air raid sirens, before exclaiming: “I’m used to this”.

Valeria Khrystoforova spoke exclusively to Independent TV from Odesa, where she is hiding with her boyfriend.

She used to work as an accountant, but now spends her days in fear of coming under attack from the Russian army.

